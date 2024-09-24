Jimmy Tarbuck: “Laughter is the only drug I’ve ever needed”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jimmy Tarbuck OBE, one of the most popular household names from the golden era of British stand up, is back with a bang: his run of solo shows has been extended to November, following his sold-out run of shows opening for Barry Manilow in May and June – which included 14 sold out nights at the London Palladium.

Now, the 84-year-old entertainer is on tour through the summer and autumn with his solo show ‘An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck’ which stops off at some of his favourite towns and venues in the UK. And he can’t wait.

Jimmy said: “It’s been a great year and I’ve loved getting on stage, back where I belong. The shows with Barry Manilow at the London Palladium were fantastic – what a performer he is. But now I am really looking forward to visiting the towns and cities where I learned my craft and built my fanbase. I have played at the Harrogate Theatre so many times over the years and it is one of my absolute favourite places to perform. The crowds are always on great form and always ready to laugh. And laughter is the only drug I’ve ever needed!”

‘An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck’ will see the acclaimed comedian and raconteur reflecting on a remarkable life in showbusiness, the seeds of which were sown in childhood where he was classmates – and good mates - with John Lennon.

Jimmy will present a hugely entertaining mix of anecdotes and jokes from a rich and varied life, including recollections of his many years presenting Sunday Night at the London Palladium which shot him to fame in 1963. There will also be stories from Jimmy’s childhood, growing up in Liverpool and of course his golfing life, which has proved to be a rich source of entertainment and celebrity both on and off the course.

The evening will be divided in to two sets and will include an audience Q&A.

Jimmy’s incredible career has taken him around the world, mixing and befriending the biggest stars in entertainment: he’s played golf with Bing Crosby, sang with Tom Jones, partied with Parky, drank with Frank (Sinatra) and sipped champagne (never larger!) with Cilla. Fans will be treated to all these anecdotes and more by one of our true national treasures.

Tarby: 84 and still loving life. Come and see him.

An Evening with Jimmy Tarbuck runs to 3rd November with shows across England and Wales. Tickets, dates and info: www.jimmytarbuck.com