JennyRuth Workshops dancing stars bring Bollywood to Ripon

A string of recent events have brought the vibrant world of Bollywood to Ripon in collaboration with JennyRuth workshops, who came with their very own dancing stars.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:59 BST

JennyRuth Workshops are a registered charity and social enterprise based in Ripon, where adults with learning disabilities are trained in a wide variety of skills.

Workers create and sell a range of quality gifts, developing craft skills in woodwork, painting, needlework and metalwork with a reputation for their quality produce.

They also take part in a number of events in and around Ripon, including performing at the Ripon Indie festival with Bollywood dancing teacher Sarita Dermott

Jenny Ruth Workshops Bollywood dancing stars steal the show once again. Helen Tabor PhotographyJenny Ruth Workshops Bollywood dancing stars steal the show once again. Helen Tabor Photography
Jenny Ruth Workshops Bollywood dancing stars steal the show once again. Helen Tabor Photography
    Their performances have stolen the show, time and time again

    Sarita Dermott, owner of Indian tearoom Realitea, began dance classes with JennyRuth Workshops two years ago following lockdown.

    She said: “They asked me if I could do something involving music.

    “It's part of our heritage and culture to dance and sing.

    Sarita Dermott leads the Bollywood classes with style and graceSarita Dermott leads the Bollywood classes with style and grace
    Sarita Dermott leads the Bollywood classes with style and grace
    “We don’t have much money so we just get together and do it.

    “They really liked the music, so we thought let’s try the steps.

    “I am so pleased with how they perform, it’s not easy.

    “We had 10 different dances on the bank holiday.

    JennyRuth Workshops Bollywood dancing stars keep the crowds engagedJennyRuth Workshops Bollywood dancing stars keep the crowds engaged
    JennyRuth Workshops Bollywood dancing stars keep the crowds engaged

    “Each one has a story, of love or tragedy.

    “Dancing is a soul language, you don’t need to understand it, you just feel it.

    “When I dance I just forget everything, I am somewhere else entirely.”

    One of the star performers, Martin Grainger, 44, has been with JennyRuth Workshops for several years now, he said: “I started dancing as a hobby, I’ve always enjoyed it.

    Bollywood dancing stars performed faultlessly to crowdsBollywood dancing stars performed faultlessly to crowds
    Bollywood dancing stars performed faultlessly to crowds

    “I was a bit nervous at first but I got used to it.

    “In front of hundreds of people, it's just a brilliant feeling.

    “Some of them are quite hard, but because I enjoy it I pick it up quickly.”

    Martin studied at college and has had several jobs but now enjoys working at Realitea cafe with owner Mrs Dermott.

    “I work both in the kitchen and in service, I’m adaptable.

    “I know people very well who come here so it's nice to socialise as well.

    Martin Grainger performs with ease in front of hundreds on bank holiday MondayMartin Grainger performs with ease in front of hundreds on bank holiday Monday
    Martin Grainger performs with ease in front of hundreds on bank holiday Monday

    “There’s nothing really difficult for me about the job because I enjoy it.

    “It’s the best job I’ve had so far.”

