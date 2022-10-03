Bringing the biggest acts to the town, audiences are invited to get their funny bones ready as Harrogate Theatre transforms the town into the Comedy Capital of the North for the 13th year.

Sadly, Jon Richardson's show at the Royal Hall is already completely sold out.

But among the big names still to look out for are Harrogate comedy hero Maisie Adam, Jason Byrne, Jenny Eclair and, unexpectedly, Tyler Butterworth.

Harrogate comedian Maisie Adam is bringing her brand new show Buzzed to Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, October 8.

The latter will present an extraordinarily personal show where he tells the untold story of his two celebrity parents, impressionist Janet Brown who was best known for her impressions of Mrs Thatcher, and Carry On film series actor Peter Butterworth.

A Bit of Carry On is at Harrogate Theatre Studio on Friday, October 7.

Meanwhile, Maisie Adam, who has enjoyed a well-deserved rise to national fame in recent years, is bringing her brand new touring show Buzzed to Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, October 8.

Famed for her witty observations of life, her effervescent sense of humour and sheer likability, Maisie’s reputation is now so great such that she featured alongside illustrious company on a major BBC documentary recently in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Friday, October 7: A Bit of Carry On with Tyler Butterworth is at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

“I don’t like to get laughs by shocking people or putting on an act,” said Maisie.

"I like anecdotal humour. I’m not trying to be nice, I’m just being myself.

"There are no rock n roll entourages in stand-up comedy.

"I don’t tour with a support act because I like to get to know each new audience myself.

Friday, October 7: Jason Byrne: Unblocked at Harrogate Theatre.

"I am still learning and I enjoy the adrenaline of having to be really switched on for each show.”

Two of the most-loved and respected names in radio – Fi Glover and Jane Garvey are also coming to Harrogate Comedy Festival.

Did I Say That Out Loud? will see the thought-provoking broadcasters, who left the BBC for Times Radio, appearing at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Friday, October 14 with plenty of behind the scenes revelations and strangely compelling anecdotes about their lives in front of the microphone.

Harrogate Comedy Festival 2022: Full events diary

Monday, October 3: Friendsical the Musical at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 6: Henning Wehn: It’ll All Come Out In The Wash at the Royal Hall.

Thursday, October 6: La Voix: Eighth Wonder of the World at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, October 7: Jason Byrne: Unblocked at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, October 7: A Bit of Carry On with Tyler Butterworth at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Saturday, October 8: Maisie Adam: Buzzed at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, October 10: Jenny Eclair: Sixty! (FFS) at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, October 11: Olivier Award-Winning Showstopper: The Improvised Musical at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, October 11: Mitch Benn: It’s About Time at Harrogate Theatre Studio.

Wednesday, October 12: Kiri Pritchard-McLean: Home Truths at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, October 14: Fi Glover and Jane Garvey: Did I Say That Out Loud? at the Royal Hall.

Friday, October 14: Sofie Hagen: Fat Jokes at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 15: Hyena Comedy Club’s Comedy Festival Gala at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, October 21: Jon Richardson: The Knitwit at the Royal Hall. (Sold out)

