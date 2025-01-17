Intimate Ripon venue to host concert of ‘Classical Gold’ by St Cecilia Orchestra

By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Jan 2025, 14:46 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 16:25 GMT
Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra is to give a concert of some of the best-loved classical works at Holy Trinity Church.

In the more intimate format afforded by their regular winter concert in this venue, St Cecilia will present a programme of music on Saturday, January 25 by classical greats Mendelssohn, Mozart and Beethoven with the aim of lifting spirits.

The concert will open with Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, also known as Fingal’s Cave, with its intense and rolling melodies.

Next the orchestra will be joined by Scottish clarinettist, Ruaridh Bakke, who has performed concertos with Glasgow Symphony Orchestra and Edinburgh City Orchestra, in Mozart’s last instrumental work, the clarinet concerto.

Ripon St Cecilia Orchestra will be joined by Scottish clarinettist, Ruaridh Bakke, who has performed concertos with Glasgow Symphony Orchestra and Edinburgh City Orchestra. (Picture contributed)Ripon St Cecilia Orchestra will be joined by Scottish clarinettist, Ruaridh Bakke, who has performed concertos with Glasgow Symphony Orchestra and Edinburgh City Orchestra. (Picture contributed)
Tickets for the concert, which are free for under 18s, can be bought online via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-cecilia

Alternatively, make contact with the Little Ripon Bookshop or Harrogate Theatre box office.

Tickets are also available on the door from 7pm on concert day.

