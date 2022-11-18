Interview: Slade’s flamboyant legend Dave Hill on the ‘buzz’ of still touring

Slade today: Founder member Dave Hill on lead guitar, second from right, with John Berry on lead vocals, bass, acoustic guitar and violin; Russell Keefe on lead vocals and keyboards and new drummer Alex Bines.

That much is clear as I talk to this youthful 76-year-old as the band he now leads prepares for a Christmas tour next month which includes a much-anticipated date in Leeds.

"I still get off on the fun of playing live, I still get the buzz,” says Dave whose guitar style has influenced everyone from to Def Leppard to Oasis.

"Some musicians get fed up with the hassles of touring but it’s still a privilege to arrive at a gig to see so many people waiting for us."

Dave Hill of Slade whose chart career has spanned six decades with bestselling classic singles and albums.

One thing is also plain during a revealing conversation, Dave Hill is in total agreement with former Slade member Noddy Holder and what he said during a Q&A at Harrogate Theatre during a speaking tour a few years back – there will be no reunion of the original line-up.

"What Nod said then was correct,” Dave confirms.

"We still have a great friendship; we go out for a meal together occasionally.

"But there’s no forcing somebody to do something they don’t want to.

Still a great live band - Modern day Slade on stage led by guitarist Dave Hill.

"Quite some ago I came to the conclusion that I all I could do was respect his opinion.”

Despite only featuring Dave Hill from the original line-up of a band which first hit the road in Wolverhampton in 1966 under the moniker the N Betweens, Slade remain one of the most exciting – and successful – groups to come out of Great Britain in the past 50 years.

Under the guidance of their late manager Chas Chandler, he of The Animals and Jim Hendrix fame, Dave, Noddy, Jim Lea and Don Holder were massive international charts stars from 1971 to 1991 with hit singles and albums galore.

And, partly thanks to the success of their classic 1973 hit Merry Christmas Everybody each festive season, they still largely are.

Dave’s outfits may not be quite as outrageous as they once were, but his influence has cascaded through successive generations of musicians Noel Gallagher being just one of Slade’s famous fans.

"Our songs have stood the test of time,” Dave replies when I suggest the secret of the enduring popularity of the likes of Mama Weer All Crazee Now, Cum On Feel The Noize, Far Far Away and Coz I Luv You is the mix of pop hooklines and his own exhilarating rock riffs.

"We liked The Beatles but we were no lightweights. We could rock.

"Nod has always said our sound was as important as the melodies.

"I remember Noel Gallagher saying to me “I’m not surprised you have lasted. The songs were great then and they’re great now.”

The current line-up of Slade which will set off soon on a short UK tour with a visit to Leeds on Thursday, December 22, is packed with experienced musicians who, in the past, played with the cream of 1970s acts in the heyday of glam rock, a movement Slade themselves played a huge part in creating.

The occasional health scare aside, Dave Hill remains the same fun-loving, larger than life character as he always was.

The tongue-in-cheek passion and the joy of playing cracking songs hasn’t faded a bit.

If there is a secret to his success it’s that; an endearing characteristic which helps explain both fans’ commitment to Slade both here and abroad and Dave’s himself.

“The 1960s felt a bit black and white but the 1970s were an explosion of colour and fun.

We had a lot of fun with the original line up back in the day.” says Dave.

"We would go into the studio at midday and finish at six o clock. We never did silly hours.

"I remember the excitement of coming up with all those great songs, all of us together."

In a decade packed with big stars, it may surprise some to discover that Slade were the supreme hitmakers of the 1970s in the UK charts, scoring 17 top 20 hits between 1971 and 1976, more than even ABBA.

At the time the national press would label Dave Hill and the rest of the foursome ‘super yobs’, something hard to fathom these days when you see the footage of those four young men dressed in platform boots, face glitter and flared turn-up bell-bottomed trousers often trimmed in silver and tartan.

As might be expected, the ringleader in these – and many other – antics was none other than the boyish Dave.

"I was always into wearing something to attract attention even in my first band in 1963.

"Slade had a unique sound and great records but we also had the clothes.

"That’s what made us so big.

“I remember when we were about to play Cum On Feel The Noize for the first time on Top of the Pops.

"I was in the toilet getting into my outfit with an Egyptian hairstyle and a headdress coverered in silver mirrors.

"Nod knocked on the door and said “would Mr H reveal himself”.

"When I came out the door, our manager Chas Chandler took one look at me and said “I think we’ve got another number one, then.”

Slade's Together At Christmas tour:Thursday, December 15: LONDON – Islington Assembly HallSaturday, December 17: CARDIFF – TramshedSunday, December 18: NORWICH – WaterfrontTuesday, December 20: SOUTHAMPTON – Engine RoomsThursday, December 22: LEEDS – Warehouse