Interview: Howard Jones talks about being a unique 80s pop star as he gears up for Harrogate Convention Centre

Pop star Howard Jones is coming to Harrogate Convention Centre soon. (Picture by Simon Fowler)

Happy to play the likes of What Is Love, New Song and Like To Get To Know You Well on his latest tour, Jones remains successful but with an approach still of his own, set early on in those first days of international stardom.

He may have been one of the 80s biggest pop stars but his lyrics were deep, his outlook quietly steeped in eastern philosophy contrary to the forth and gloss of the time.

"It was always about writing songs for people to hear on the radio, rather than thinking of albums,” said Jones, who is bringing his acclaimed Acoustic Trio Tour to Harrogate Convention Centre shortly.

"But I didn’t want to write songs about romantic love.

Most Popular

"I was interested in asking questions about life and philosophy.

"But I wasn’t a hippy. I would dispute that.”

With a brace of memorable keyboard-led pop songs, Howard Jones was a blonde-haired fixture at the top of the music world, including an appearance at Live Aid.

When people look back at that famous appearance on BBC TV’s Top of the Pops with a bare chested man in chains next to him, (mime artist Jed Hoile), they may not realise this was no gimmick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It must have looked strange but we had been doing it for two or three years in the pubs before I released a record.

"What you saw us doing on TOTP was a toned down version of what we usually did."

The music press of the time derided Jones for “not being rock n roll.”

But the multi-talented musician, producer and performer has had the laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still in demand round the world, still releasing new albums, he boasts a CV which includes a spell in Ringo Starr and His All Star Band.

"I wouldn’t play in just anyone’s band. Ringo was such a lovely man. I had brilliant experiences.”

Howard Jones Acoustic Trio at Harrogate Convention Centre, Friday, October 28.