Interview: Airecon founder on return of UK's biggest analogue gaming festival to Harrogate

Just three weeks until it returns to Harrogate Convention Centre, this hugely popular event’s founder and director Mark Cooke admits the whole thing began as a place for him and his friends to hang out and play games on a weekend.

"I was working as a counsellor for a charity that helps people with debts when I had the idea,” said Mark who lives in North Leeds.

"About 20 of us loved gaming so I decided to have a festival in the living room in my flat.

Looking forward to major gaming festival at Harrogate Convention Centre - Airecon's founder and director Mark Cooke. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

"The name came from Aireborough, the district we lived in.

"There’s been a lot of hard work involved but it’s all been worth it.”

After teaming up with accountant Ben Clarkson, Mark moved the early incarnation of Airecon to a venue in Bradford for its first two public events in 2016.

Now, seven years later it’s grown beyond recognition – and is still growing.

“We're so excited to be returning to Harrogate for our biggest-event ever in 2023,” said Mark.

"We've increased the physical size of the convention with more exhibitors, more halls and more gaming space.

"And we’re also introducing a role-playing game room and will be teaching new gamers.

"We want to make gaming as accessible as possible.”

Running from Thursday, March 9 until Sunday, March 12, this year’s Airecon boasts more than 80 exhibitors, more than 40 hours of gaming - plus innovative ideas such as the online G.A.M.E System to keep people updated and the Gameseekers Area.

Harrogate Convention Centre is the location of choice for Airecon for the simple reason that its founder loves both the venue and the town.

"The team at the convention are great. They really wanr us here.” said Mark.

"Harrogate is such an amazing place. Our gamers love the town.”

Airecon 2023 will be holding breakout events at Harrogate’s Major Tom’s bar and Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen.