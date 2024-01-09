Inspiring musical event coming soon at Ripon Cathedral with more than 150 school children and St Cecilia Orchestra

Audiences are being invited to join Ripon’s St Cecilia Orchestra and more than 150 school children in Ripon Cathedral to experience the Magic of Music.

Presented in association with Ripon Cathedral, and with an early start time of 6.30pm to aid access for younger children, the concert programme is exciting and varied, including Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (perhaps best known to many for its place in Disney’s Fantasia soundtrack) and John Adams’ five-minute whirlwind of a piece: Short Ride in a Fast Machine.

Taking place on Saturday, January 20, the highlight of the concert will bring together more than 150 school children from Ripon, Harrogate and Teesside, to sing with St Cecilia Orchestra in Gary Carpenter’s The Lamplighter – an atmospheric and characterful work based on the poems of Robert Louis Stevenson – and movements from Andrew Carter’s Benedicite.

The programme at Ripon Cathedral will also include Malcolm Arnold’s comedic masterpiece, A Grand Grand Festival Overture and a musical retelling of the Musicians of Bremen – a Brothers Grimm tale, set to music by Richard Shephard and narrated by John Forsyth MBE, who will also compère the evening.

Children's concert at Ripon Cathedral - St Cecilia Orchestra in rehearsal with conductor Xenophon Kelsey, MBE. (Picture contributed)

"To perform in such an historic and beautiful building is something that will inspire the youngsters as they explore music throughout their lives,” said Mr Forsyth.

St Cecilia Orchestra is conducted by Xenophon Kelsey, MBE.