Inspirational Harrogate musician's role in all-star project for 'Freedom Day' on July 19

Talented Yorkshire-based singers Trish Clemit and Jessika Martin aka Hebden Red Soxx whose debut single Freedom is released on Monday.

The songwriter, performer, beatnik poet and former Melody Maker journalist has co-written two tracks with John Hardie to mark the July 19 date for the hoped-for end of Covid restrictions.

The end result are two stunning tracks with superb vocals by talented Yorkshire-based singers Trish Clemit and Jessika Martin and the vibe of the more folky elements of Kate Bush’s classic Hounds of Love album.

Track one, Freedom is upbeat, romantic and quietly militant.

Track two, Days of Hope is atmospheric, stately and quietly emotional.

Among the featured musicians are Peter Knight (Steeleye Span/ Gigspanner), Steve Goodwin (Cud) and Eliza Marshall (Ranagri).

Heath Common provides additional vocals on Freedom while artist and illustrator, Patrick Wise does likewise on Days of Hope.

Both tracks will be released via independent record label Taxi For Burnley records on Monday, July 19 itself.

A video has also been shot to accompany the new release directed by Jeff Cousins and Andy Gamble from AVP Media.

Jeff has previously with the likes of Status Quo, Hawkwind and The Quireboys.

Freedom by Hebden Red Sox had its radio premiere recently when it was aired on Phoenix FM.