Incredibly successful Salon North set to return in Harrogate with trio of guest speakers

The stage is set for the return of Berwins Salon North! Pictured are Martin Whincup, Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, and Sharon Canavar, Harrogate Festivals Chief Executive.

Harrogate International Festivals has announce the return of the thought-provoking and entertaining evenings of discussion on Thursday, February 9.

Harrogate’s answer to live TED talks - which showcase ideas from all disciplines and exploring how they connect - this cabaret-style night out is designed to excite audiences' curiosity and change their lives for the better.

Three expert guest speakers are challenged to engage their audience within a 25-minute set, presenting the most thought-provoking ideas in arts, science and psychology.

The first event in the new Salon series at will take place the Crown Hotel in Harrogate on Thursday, February 9 at 7.30pm.

The guest speakers include:

Russell Foster who will discuss the science of our body clocks and asks how we can get back into the rhythm and live healthier, sharper lives.

Dion Terrelonge who will share psychological insights into our relationship with clothing and consumerism, so that we as consumers can make educated and enlightened choices.

Adam Rutherford who will explore the story of eugenics, of attempts by the powerful throughout history to dictate reproduction, and how we can prevent it from being repeated.

Voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine, Salon North is hosted by its founder, the international award-winning screenwriter and author and cultural curator Helen Bagnall who originally set up Salon London in 2008 with the motto “bringing ideas to life”.