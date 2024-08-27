Incredible line-up of musical talent coming soon to Ripon International Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ripon International Festival is getting into full swing in the historic city with a typically high quality and exciting programme of live music.

The Festival’s focal point is Ripon Cathedral, dating from the 13th Century, which provides a magnificent setting for orchestral and choral concerts of iconic works.

Running from September 5 to October 9, from the very beginning in 1997, Ripon International Festival has never let its dedication to quality slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the guidance of its co-founders Janusz Piotrowicz, Artistic Director, and Susan Goldsbrough, Director, the annual event reaches outside the city for concerts at Harrogate’s glittering Royal Hall.

Ripon International Festival highlight - Louise Thomson - Afternoon Concert at St Peter's Church, Helperby on September 24. (Picture contributed)

Highlights of the 2024 programme include:

Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, 2.30pm

Prize-winning early music specialists Duo Dorado present scintillating gems of the baroque by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis in 13th Century Markenfield Hall, near RiponSaturday,

September 7 at 7.30pm

Winners of major prizes in Europe, the virtuoso The Atea Quintet wikk present an exotic and melodic mix of French, Austrian and Swiss music, including Mozart, Danzi, Olivier Truan, in the beautiful setting of St Mary's Church, Masham.

Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm

The Royal Northern Sinfonia conducted by Janusz Piotrowicz will perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth at Ripon Cathedral.

Friday, September 27 at 3.00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditional Chinese harp music from Shu Jiang including Spring on the Moonlit River; Poetry of the Autumn wind; Fisherman singing in the Evening at Fountains Hall at Fountains Abbey.

For tickets, information and the full Ripon International Festival line-up of concerts, visit: https://riponinternationalfestival.org/