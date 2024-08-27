Incredible line-up of musical talent coming soon to Ripon International Festival
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Festival’s focal point is Ripon Cathedral, dating from the 13th Century, which provides a magnificent setting for orchestral and choral concerts of iconic works.
Running from September 5 to October 9, from the very beginning in 1997, Ripon International Festival has never let its dedication to quality slip.
Under the guidance of its co-founders Janusz Piotrowicz, Artistic Director, and Susan Goldsbrough, Director, the annual event reaches outside the city for concerts at Harrogate’s glittering Royal Hall.
Highlights of the 2024 programme include:
Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6, 2.30pm
Prize-winning early music specialists Duo Dorado present scintillating gems of the baroque by Bach, Vivaldi, Handel, Byrd and Matteis in 13th Century Markenfield Hall, near RiponSaturday,
September 7 at 7.30pm
Winners of major prizes in Europe, the virtuoso The Atea Quintet wikk present an exotic and melodic mix of French, Austrian and Swiss music, including Mozart, Danzi, Olivier Truan, in the beautiful setting of St Mary's Church, Masham.
Saturday, September 21 at 7.30pm
The Royal Northern Sinfonia conducted by Janusz Piotrowicz will perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth at Ripon Cathedral.
Friday, September 27 at 3.00pm
Traditional Chinese harp music from Shu Jiang including Spring on the Moonlit River; Poetry of the Autumn wind; Fisherman singing in the Evening at Fountains Hall at Fountains Abbey.
For tickets, information and the full Ripon International Festival line-up of concerts, visit: https://riponinternationalfestival.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.