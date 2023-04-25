Incredible artists bring a buzz to Harrogate gallery 108 Fine Art's new exhibition

Similar in skill and talent but different in content and style, William Watson West and Andrew Tyzack turned up in person at the independent and family-run 108 Fine Art gallery on Saturday for the launch of the new Brushstrokes & Bees exhibition.

While West has moved from the quiet of Fewston to the noise of London to create his colourful, joyous new abstract paintings, Tyzackj has gone the opposite way, moving from the concrete of the nation’s capital to leafy Yorkshire to produce his latest gorgeously precise series of bee paintings.

Both artists posed for a photograph with the gallery’s owners Gillian, India and Scarlett Stewart.

Artists Andrew Tyzack and William Watson West with 108 Fine Art gallery curators Scarlett, Gillian and India Scarlett. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The show also includes work by lost master Joash Woodrow from the 108 Archives.