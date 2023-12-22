News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Your guide to New Year's Eve parties and festive events in Ripon and Nidderdale

With 2024 just around the corner we’ve put together a list of venues putting on extra special entertainment, live music, and opening late this New Year’s Eve.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
After Christmas Day is over, many will wonder what to do with their week in the run up to the final day of 2023.

Here is a list of places putting on the extra fun, and gearing up for the party of the year – New Year’s Eve.

Check out these pubs and venues hosting live music, special menus, and opening after midnight for those looking to make the most of the party and ring in 2024.

The Black Swan in Ripon has listed a number of events in the week after Christmas and will be hosting the 'Ultimate Party Night' with DJ Kirsty to bring in the New Year.

The Royal Oak in Pateley Bridge have live music on Christmas Eve, a 'Big Fat Quiz' on Friday, December 29, at 9pm, and Sara Sleight singing live on New Year's Eve until late.

The Royal Oak at Staveley will be open on Boxing Day until 6pm, with an extra special menu for New Years Eve which is available by booking only.

Ripon Motor Boat Club will have music from Rod Graham, a quiz, and welcome people to bring food to share with friends.

