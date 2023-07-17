IN PICTURES: Here are 20 snaps from a fantastic day at Fake Festival in Harrogate - including Oasis, Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Pulp tribute acts
Fake Festival made a welcome return to the Stray in Harrogate on Saturday, with some fantastic tribute acts taking to the stage.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST
Fake Festival is a tribute-based music event which tours the United Kingdom, with a licensed bar, food traders and entertainment on offer.
The line-up saw some brilliant acts take to the stage including Oasish as Oasis, Guns2Roses as Guns N' Roses, Really Hot Chili Peppers as Red Hot Chili Peppers, INXS UK as INXS, Pulp’d as Pulp and The Police Force as The Police.
Here are some pictures from a fantastic day at Fake Festival in Harrogate thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
Send in your pictures to [email protected]
Page 1 of 5