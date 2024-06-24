The popular event saw large crowds of visitors dressed up as their favourite characters.

Celebrity guests included Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, and Colin Baker from BBC TV’s Doctor Who, Kristian Nairn from Game of Thrones, Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad and Mara Wilson from Matilda – to name just a few.

From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some brilliant phots from an action-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

1 . COMIC CON 2024 Isobelle Wong dressed up in a Klee Summertime outfitPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . COMIC CON 2024 The Call of Duty charactersPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . COMIC CON 2024 Jason Bell dressed up in a Beetlejuice outfit and enjoying playing the video games on offer at the conventionPhoto: Gerard Binks Photo Sales