IN PICTURES: Here are 19 brilliant photos from an action-packed weekend at Comic Con Yorkshire 2024 in Harrogate - attended by actors Christopher Eccleston, Colin Baker, Kristian Nairn and more

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:37 BST
The much-loved Comic Con Yorkshire returned to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate at the weekend.

The popular event saw large crowds of visitors dressed up as their favourite characters.

Celebrity guests included Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, and Colin Baker from BBC TV’s Doctor Who, Kristian Nairn from Game of Thrones, Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad and Mara Wilson from Matilda – to name just a few.

From meet and greets to behind-the-scenes looks at props and displays, there was something on offer for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some brilliant phots from an action-packed weekend, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Isobelle Wong dressed up in a Klee Summertime outfit

Isobelle Wong dressed up in a Klee Summertime outfit

The Call of Duty characters

The Call of Duty characters

Jason Bell dressed up in a Beetlejuice outfit and enjoying playing the video games on offer at the convention

Jason Bell dressed up in a Beetlejuice outfit and enjoying playing the video games on offer at the convention

Katie Bullimore with her Baldur's Gate 3 game face on

Katie Bullimore with her Baldur's Gate 3 game face on

