The events line-up for Ripon this September proves that the 'little city that packs a punch' is no overstatement.The events line-up for Ripon this September proves that the 'little city that packs a punch' is no overstatement.
IN PICTURES: 24 events that confirm Ripon City is bursting with activity this September

Here are 24 events which prove Ripon has much to shout about – with something for everyone looking to get out and enjoy some quality entertainment this Autumn.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

Here is the September line-up courtesy of VisitRipon which proves Ripon is showing no sign of slowing down as the summer comes to a close.

Take a look at this excellent variety of events, workshops and reasons to get involved and try something new this month.

From September 4 to September 16, an Exhibition of Icons written by the Revd Canon Ian Holdsworth of the Yorkshire School of Icons will be at Ripon Cathedral from 9am - 5pm.

1. Icon Exhibition at Ripon Cathedral

From September 4 to September 16, an Exhibition of Icons written by the Revd Canon Ian Holdsworth of the Yorkshire School of Icons will be at Ripon Cathedral from 9am - 5pm. Photo: Visit Ripon

This duo offers a blend of progressive, contemporary and traditional folk song. The duo will be live on September 8, from 7:30-10pm at the St Wilfrid’s Community Centre.

2. Duncan McFarlane & Anne Brivonese

This duo offers a blend of progressive, contemporary and traditional folk song. The duo will be live on September 8, from 7:30-10pm at the St Wilfrid’s Community Centre. Photo: Visit Ripon

Hilarity Bites Comedy Club at Ripon Arts Hub takes place on the first Tuesday of every month from 7:30pm-10pm.

3. Hilarity Bites Comedy Club at Ripon Arts Hub

Hilarity Bites Comedy Club at Ripon Arts Hub takes place on the first Tuesday of every month from 7:30pm-10pm. Photo: Visit Ripon

Open Mic Night is every other Thursday with Billy Burgin at So! Bar & Eats. The sessions are in the main bar from 8pm-11pm.

4. Open Mic Night at So! Bar & Eats

Open Mic Night is every other Thursday with Billy Burgin at So! Bar & Eats. The sessions are in the main bar from 8pm-11pm. Photo: Visit Ripon

