IN PICTURES: 24 events that confirm Ripon City is bursting with activity this September

Here are 24 events which prove Ripon has much to shout about – with something for everyone looking to get out and enjoy some quality entertainment this Autumn.
Here is the September line-up courtesy of VisitRipon which proves Ripon is showing no sign of slowing down as the summer comes to a close.
Take a look at this excellent variety of events, workshops and reasons to get involved and try something new this month.
1. Icon Exhibition at Ripon Cathedral
From September 4 to September 16, an Exhibition of Icons written by the Revd Canon Ian Holdsworth of the Yorkshire School of Icons will be at Ripon Cathedral from 9am - 5pm. Photo: Visit Ripon
2. Duncan McFarlane & Anne Brivonese
This duo offers a blend of progressive, contemporary and traditional folk song. The duo will be live on September 8, from 7:30-10pm at the St Wilfrid’s Community Centre. Photo: Visit Ripon
3. Hilarity Bites Comedy Club at Ripon Arts Hub
Hilarity Bites Comedy Club at Ripon Arts Hub takes place on the first Tuesday of every month from 7:30pm-10pm. Photo: Visit Ripon
4. Open Mic Night at So! Bar & Eats
Open Mic Night is every other Thursday with Billy Burgin at So! Bar & Eats. The sessions are in the main bar from 8pm-11pm. Photo: Visit Ripon