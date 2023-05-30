IN PICTURES: 19 top attractions in and around Ripon for the whole family to visit this half term

The Ripon Gazette takes a look at the best places for children to visit, stay active and soak up the sun this half term with a special focus on affordable destinations and hidden gems.
Half term can be challenging for parents who aim to keep their children active and give little minds a chance to thrive by taking in new experiences outside of school hours.
Ripon and Nidderdale has plenty to offer this half term and whilst the sun is forecast to shine, the surrounding landscape is also famous for its river walks, picturesque pebble beaches and hidden secret woodlands, which make perfect picnic spots and unique play areas for families on a budget.
Whilst not every theme park or popular children’s destination comes cheap, there are plenty of affordable activities to keep the whole family happy and make this summer’s half term, one to remember.
1. Brimham Rocks
A day out with the kids at Brimham Rocks is never wasted. There are lots of opportunity for children to use up some of the energy they store away. Whether you like a gentle stroll and an ice-cream, or prefer a more active approach, both are possible surrounded by Briham Rocks' unique geology. Climbing opportunities are available for the more adventurous soul. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Swinton Druids Temple
Surrounded by scenic walks and plenty of space for the children to run a riot, Swinton Druids Temple is a hidden gem, and completely free to visit. The modern folly was built in the 1820s on the orders of William Danby, the eccentric owner of the Swinton Estate. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Studfold Adventure & Fairy Trail
Studfold Adventure & Fairy Trail in the Yorkshire Dales has been brusy creating new and exciting additions so that those who have already enjoyed a visit will still enjoy a second one. Photo: Studfold Adventure & Fairy Trail
4. Ripon Museums
This May half-term Ripon Museums are offering a range of fun packed activities at the Workhouse Museum & Garden. Activities include fingerprinting, baking Ripon rogue buns, dressing up as convicts and taking mugshots. Photo: Ripon Museums