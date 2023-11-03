IN PICTURES: 18 creepy shots from readers living their spookiest life in the Harrogate District over Halloween
Here is a selection of photos, sent in by you, that put the chill back into Autumn, and prove all generations can enjoy a good night out in creepy costume.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
People across Ripon, Nidderdale and Harrogate took to the streets, bars and their own living rooms to enjoy Halloween.
Here are 18 images submitted by readers getting into the macabre mood.
