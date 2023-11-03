News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Do you recognise yourself when during the dark hours of Halloween. Take a look at these images of people living their spookiest life in the Harrogate District.Do you recognise yourself when during the dark hours of Halloween. Take a look at these images of people living their spookiest life in the Harrogate District.
Do you recognise yourself when during the dark hours of Halloween. Take a look at these images of people living their spookiest life in the Harrogate District.

IN PICTURES: 18 creepy shots from readers living their spookiest life in the Harrogate District over Halloween

Here is a selection of photos, sent in by you, that put the chill back into Autumn, and prove all generations can enjoy a good night out in creepy costume.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT

People across Ripon, Nidderdale and Harrogate took to the streets, bars and their own living rooms to enjoy Halloween.

Here are 18 images submitted by readers getting into the macabre mood.

Pictured: A husky patiently waiting for trick or treaters in Nidderdale.

1. Husky, Nidderdale

Pictured: A husky patiently waiting for trick or treaters in Nidderdale. Photo: Samantha Bettencourt-Murphy

Photo Sales
Pictured: A pirate ready to go spook some homes, in Nidderale.

2. Sarah Smith

Pictured: A pirate ready to go spook some homes, in Nidderale. Photo: Sarah Smith

Photo Sales
Pictured: John Curtis and two daughters, Harrogate looking exceptionally spooky.

3. John Curtis and two daughters, Harrogate

Pictured: John Curtis and two daughters, Harrogate looking exceptionally spooky. Photo: John Curtis and two daughters, Harrogate

Photo Sales
Pictured: Dayle Knights, Bailey Knights, Justin Hooper at the Royal Oak pub, in Nidderdale.

4. Dayle Knights, Bailey Knights, Justin Hooper

Pictured: Dayle Knights, Bailey Knights, Justin Hooper at the Royal Oak pub, in Nidderdale. Photo: Dayle Knights, Bailey Knights, Justin Hooper

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AutumnRiponHarrogateNidderdale