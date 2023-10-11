IN PICTURES: 10 rare antiques set to go under the hammer at Ripon auctioneers, including an ornate Art Deco diamond bezel Cartier style compact
These 10 antiques which will be featuring at Elstob & Elstob Auctioneers in Ripon are all unique in history and value.
One particular item has French control marks for 18ct gold and was produced around 1920.
The ornate compact also uniquely features a watch set inside geometric rose-cut diamond-set bezel detail.
The piece includes a geometric diamond-set push-button clasp which opens to reveal a gold interior. The two hinged compartments are for “powder and rouge”, with a place also for lipstick and a mirror on the lip of the compact.
Take a look at these 10 featured items at auction this October.
For more information on the other items listed, follow this link: https://www.elstob.co.uk