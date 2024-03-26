Impressive programme of exciting theatre events announced by Ripon Theatre Festival

Ripon Theatre Festival has announced full details of this year’s impressively fun-packed summer event.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:39 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 10:46 GMT
Taking place from July 2-7, the festival promises a varied programme of drama, family entertainment, dance, circus, comedy, cabaret and spoken word events, often in the most unexpected places.

Among the highlights are a Julie Andrews’ musical tribute, Barrie Rutter’s Shakespeare’s Royals, a celebration of the music of Victoria Wood and an Opera Brunch.

Outdoor theatre fans can enjoy shows at the stunning Newby Hall and in the lovely gardens of The Old Deanery or spend a leisurely Sunday in Ripon at the Family Day where puppet shows, street entertainment, music and dance run alongside visits from Wrongsemble and Rhubarb Theatre companies.

    A hot line-up - Taking place from July 2-7,  Ripon Theatre Festival 2024 promises a wide-ranging, exciting and fun-packed programme, often in the most unexpected places. (Picture contributed)A hot line-up - Taking place from July 2-7,  Ripon Theatre Festival 2024 promises a wide-ranging, exciting and fun-packed programme, often in the most unexpected places. (Picture contributed)
    The 2024 programme also includes a stand-up comedy-meets-storytelling event in the Storehouse Bar and a digital theatre experience from Pilot Theatre Company happening daily in Ripon Cathedral.

    Tickets are already selling fast for the hottest shows – Red Ladder Theatre’s touching musical We’re Not Going Back which remembers the miners’ strike 40 years on, Barrie Rutter’s Shakespeare’s Royals in Ripon Cathedral and the music of Victoria Wood celebrated cabaret-style in Looking for Me Friend.

    Festival Director Katie Scott said: “We believe that theatre should be for everyone.

    "We love bringing events to non-theatre spaces.”

    RTF 2024 also boasts its first Storyteller-in-Residence with Ilaria Passeri running creative workshops for both adults and children.

    As part of its outreach programme, Ripon Theatre Festival will also be taking theatre and music into care settings.

    More information: https://www.ripontheatrefestival.org/

