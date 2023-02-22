Immensely talented young pianist to play in Harrogate this weekend in Sunday Series

Hosted by Harrogate International Festivals, this Sunday’s concert will star incredibly gifted young pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.

Taking place in the Old Swan Hotel at 11am, the phenomenal 20-year-old will be performing a selection of works by Shostakovich, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Prokofiev, as well as an exclusive performance of Florence Price’s Fantasie Negre for the recital.

A former Classic FM rising star, Kanneh-Mason was a Keyboard Category Finalist in BBC Young Musician 2018, and winner of the Murs du Son Prize at the Lagny-Sur-Marne International Piano Competition in France in 2014.

Last year saw her make her BBC Proms debut with the Chineke! Orchestra, performing the Florence Price Concerto, and heralded by the press as “demonstrating musical insight, technical acuity, and an engaging performing persona” (Music OMH).

Jeneba holds the Victoria Robey Scholarship to The Royal College of Music, studying piano with Vanessa Latarche.

She is the third of the Kanneh-Mason clan to establish herself as a soloist.

For further information and to book tickets for Jeneba’s appearance, visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/jeneba-kanneh-mason-26-february-2023/

The Sunday Series concludes on Sunday, March 26 with Japanese violinist Coco Tomita whose programme will include works by Clara Schumann, Beethoven, Janáček, Ravel and Poulenc.