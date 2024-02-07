Iconic buildings in Harrogate to be spectacularly lit up for two nights as a spectacular new festival is launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Visitors and locals alike will be able to see Harrogate in a completely different light in March as Harrogate International Festivals help bring the Beam lights festival to town.

The event will illuminate some of Harrogate’s most iconic buildings and green spaces using lighting beams and projections to transform the architecture and landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on March 15 and 16, a number of landmark spaces, including Crescent Gardens and the War Memorial, will be dramatically illuminated by the internationally-renowned Leeds-based artist and lighting designer James Bawn.

Most Popular

Flashback to 2019 when Leeds-based artist and lighting designer James Bawn created a lighting installation in Harrogate, seen here, to celebrate the town's spa heritage. (Picture Richard Maude)

Locals and visitors will be able to explore the town’s streets and watch the light artworks come to life - as they enjoy Harrogate’s renowned retail and hospitality businesses along the way.

Business owners are being encouraged to get involved by creating their own lights and putting them on display in their windows to enhance the trail.

The event, led by the arts charity and supported by North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), is free for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: "With anticipated increased footfall and spend for our members, a new and unique Harrogate experience delivering our public objective of being a vibrant town we cannot wait to see Beam come to fruition.”

The switch-on for Beam follows on from the success of a number of other large-scale outdoor events in Harrogate in recent years, including the Fire Garden and the post-covid Fire & Light Festival.

Fiona Movley, Chair of the Future 50 Appeal, said: “We are excited to light up our town as part of Harrogate International Festivals Future 50 Appeal and shine a light on the creative talent we have in our region.”

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, said: "Large events like this are an opportunity to celebrate the spaces which we live and work in and enjoy, and Beam is sure to present the town in a brand new light.”