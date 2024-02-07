News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Iconic buildings in Harrogate to be spectacularly lit up for two nights as a spectacular new festival is launched

Harrogate’s most iconic buildings are to be spectacularly lit up next month as the town hosts a stunning new festival.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Visitors and locals alike will be able to see Harrogate in a completely different light in March as Harrogate International Festivals help bring the Beam lights festival to town.

The event will illuminate some of Harrogate’s most iconic buildings and green spaces using lighting beams and projections to transform the architecture and landscape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking place on March 15 and 16, a number of landmark spaces, including Crescent Gardens and the War Memorial, will be dramatically illuminated by the internationally-renowned Leeds-based artist and lighting designer James Bawn.

Most Popular
    Flashback to 2019 when Leeds-based artist and lighting designer James Bawn created a lighting installation in Harrogate, seen here, to celebrate the town's spa heritage. (Picture Richard Maude)Flashback to 2019 when Leeds-based artist and lighting designer James Bawn created a lighting installation in Harrogate, seen here, to celebrate the town's spa heritage. (Picture Richard Maude)
    Flashback to 2019 when Leeds-based artist and lighting designer James Bawn created a lighting installation in Harrogate, seen here, to celebrate the town's spa heritage. (Picture Richard Maude)

    Locals and visitors will be able to explore the town’s streets and watch the light artworks come to life - as they enjoy Harrogate’s renowned retail and hospitality businesses along the way.

    Business owners are being encouraged to get involved by creating their own lights and putting them on display in their windows to enhance the trail.

    The event, led by the arts charity and supported by North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), is free for everyone.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: "With anticipated increased footfall and spend for our members, a new and unique Harrogate experience delivering our public objective of being a vibrant town we cannot wait to see Beam come to fruition.”

    The switch-on for Beam follows on from the success of a number of other large-scale outdoor events in Harrogate in recent years, including the Fire Garden and the post-covid Fire & Light Festival.

    Fiona Movley, Chair of the Future 50 Appeal, said: “We are excited to light up our town as part of Harrogate International Festivals Future 50 Appeal and shine a light on the creative talent we have in our region.”

    Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, arts and housing, said: "Large events like this are an opportunity to celebrate the spaces which we live and work in and enjoy, and Beam is sure to present the town in a brand new light.”

    More information at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

    Related topics:Harrogate