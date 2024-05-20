Hugely popular fixture on Harrogate’s cultural calendar is to return to Crown Hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s nothing quite like it in Harrogate so for fans this is a date not to be missed.

Berwins Salon North is set to return early next month to address the question of what is gravity and how has the relationship between humanity and technology changed over time?

Taking place on Thursday, June 7 at the Crown Hotel, this popular fixture on Harrogate’s cultural calendar will, as always, explore big ideas in an intimate and relaxed setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The expert guests will bring a world of experience to the TED-style talks which were voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine.

A packed crowd enjoying a recent Berwins Salon North event at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate. (Picture Mike Whorley)

Internationally-renowned physicist and theoretical physics professor Clauda de Rham has been playing with gravity her entire life: as a pilot, soaring over Canadian waterfalls, and as an astronaut candidate, and as a physicist, exploring the limits of Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

She will be joined by Dr Tom Chatfield, author and tech philosopher, who will delve into the co-evolution of humanity and technology.

Last, but not least, journalist, writer and broadcaster Dr Phoenix Andrews will shed light on the world of fandoms and reveal how people power has become the hidden force behind the most surprising events in recent history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “One of the many joys of Berwins Salon North is we learn about the world around us in a fun and entertaining way."