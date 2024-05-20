Hugely popular fixture on Harrogate’s cultural calendar is to return to Crown Hotel
Berwins Salon North is set to return early next month to address the question of what is gravity and how has the relationship between humanity and technology changed over time?
Taking place on Thursday, June 7 at the Crown Hotel, this popular fixture on Harrogate’s cultural calendar will, as always, explore big ideas in an intimate and relaxed setting.
The expert guests will bring a world of experience to the TED-style talks which were voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine.
Internationally-renowned physicist and theoretical physics professor Clauda de Rham has been playing with gravity her entire life: as a pilot, soaring over Canadian waterfalls, and as an astronaut candidate, and as a physicist, exploring the limits of Einstein’s general theory of relativity.
She will be joined by Dr Tom Chatfield, author and tech philosopher, who will delve into the co-evolution of humanity and technology.
Last, but not least, journalist, writer and broadcaster Dr Phoenix Andrews will shed light on the world of fandoms and reveal how people power has become the hidden force behind the most surprising events in recent history.
Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “One of the many joys of Berwins Salon North is we learn about the world around us in a fun and entertaining way."
For tickets, call 01423 562 303 or book at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/salon-north/