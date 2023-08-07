Huge turnout expected for bank holiday event in Harrogate area featuring the joys of steam travel

Boasting what has been described as the ‘Rolls Royce’ of miniature locomotives, Newby Hall is to host a bank holiday steam engine gala.

Running from Saturday, August 26 to Monday, August 28, the Grade1 listed 17th century country house near Ripon first opened its own miniature railway in 1971 and has since welcomed more than two million passengers.

Famous guests who have driven around the track have included Lord Mountbatten and racing driver Jackie Stewart.

Engine driver and engineer Bob Corrie at Newby Hall preparing for the bank holiday steam engine gala at the country house near Ripon and Harrogate. (Picture Newby Hall)

The bank holiday extravaganza will celebrate the anniversaries of two of its engines, The Royal Scot and Countess de Grey miniature engines which are marking 70 and 50 years of passenger service, respectively.

Hailed as the ‘Rolls Royce’ of miniature locomotives, Newby’s Royal Scot steam engine was built in 1953 by engineer Stanley Battison for a train enthusiast mill owner and ran around his private estate until it came up for auction after his death in 1971.

An exact one fifth miniature replica of the Royal Scot passenger express that ran between London Euston and Glasgow Central on the West Coast Main Line from 1927, it was the first engine to run on the newly opened track at Newby.

Newby Hall commissioned the Countess de Grey engine two years later from manufacturer Severn Lamb.

She is loosely b ased on Western region engines that ran between Paddington and Penzance.

One of Newby’s engine drivers and engineers, Bob Corrie said: “Although my career was in IT, trains and railways are in my blood with my brother and two nephews working in the industry.

"We operate three engines on Newby’s track, but the Royal Scot is definitely our flagship engine with visitors being fascinated by all the moving parts, as well as its rarity value, so we’re expecting a huge turnout.”

Train tickets are £3, with under 2’s travelling for free and are available on the day from the railway shop adjacent to the platform.