Club member Fiona Spence was among those honoured at a glittering ceremony for the annual RYA Volunteer Awards held at One Great George Street in Westminster.

The RYA is boating’s national governing body and 48 RYA Volunteer Awards were presented to recipients from across the UK for their exceptional commitment and services to boating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked tirelessly to help children and young people spend time on the water at Ripon Sailing Club and across the region, Fiona received an RYA Community Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Receiving the honour for outstanding contribution at Ripon Sailing Club

Most Popular

Fiona, who lives near Wetherby, said: “I was very touched to be nominated for this award. I get a great deal of pleasure from helping young people go sailing, providing opportunities for them to realise their ambitions, make friendships and have new experiences.

"This award is also recognition for the support I’ve personally enjoyed from so many people in the background, helping to deliver many of our activities, events and adventures both at the club and in the region in recent years and I’d like to say thank you to them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Ripon Sailing Club’s youth and junior secretary for five years, Fiona developed and delivered pre-sailors sessions for under-sevens and coached improvers sessions as well as numerous other events and activities to encourage them onto the water.

She also re-launched a modified "introduction to racing” programme called Kickstarter, which supports young sailors and novices to develop their confidence and racing skills, with coaching sessions followed by on-water support during Sunday club racing, which has helped to grow the racing fleet at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helping to inspire the next generation in Ripon's surround communities.

The club nominated Fiona for an RYA Volunteer Award and in its citation added: “The success of Fiona’s programmes can be seen in the regular appearance of Ripon youth and junior sailors in the results of local and national regattas and the RYA regional squads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fiona has been, and continues to be, a role model for the next generation of sailors, nurturing and encouraging them to be involved at club, regional and national levels, and to find a lifelong love of the sport.

"She has a ‘can do’ attitude and would sacrifice her own leisure and sailing time to benefit the club and its young sailors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Fiona recently stepped down from her youth and junior role, she continues to volunteer as a coach. She is also involved with organising and promoting the hugely successful North East and Yorkshire Youth Sailing Traveller Series, and is currently planning celebrations for its 40th anniversary in the region.

RYA chief executive Sara Sutcliffe MBE said: “The commitment and dedication that this year’s RYA Volunteer Award recipients have shown is simply outstanding. Each and every one of our award recipients has been an inspiration to us all and it is my great pleasure to recognise their contributions and achievements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad