How Harrogate Community Radio 'planted a pole in the ground for the town' with a unique broadcasting policy

One of the founders of Harrogate’s only radio station “by the community, for the community" has talked about the organisation’s remarkable recovery after the tribulations of Covid.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After being launched at midnight on Yorkshire Day in 2019 by three friends who had contributed so much to the town’s music scene, Harrogate Community Radio wracked up 36,765 listener minutes per month before Christmas.

The bravely principled radio station with a ‘no adverts' philosophy saw its mix of everything from from Moroccan hip hop to truly local parish news win popularity almost immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But then Covid struck just six months after its launch date.

Most Popular

Still going strong - Harrogate Community Radio’s founding fathers Allan Smyth Andrew Backhouse and Stewart Thornton. (Picture Matt Watson-Power)

Determined never be a commercial station, HCR found its routes to donations and fundraising reduced by the arrival of the pandemic and the series of lockdowns.

Four years later, the good news is that Harrogate Community Radio is going more strongly than ever, broadcasting for hundreds of hours each week with a staggering number and variety of local shows.

Now an accredited member of the Community Media Association, its resilience is a testimony to the three founders’ faith in their original concept and their faith in Harrogate itself, says one of the three, Andy Backhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harrogate is a very musical town, more so than people may realise,” said Andy who presents a world music programme as well as a free jazz improv show.

Early days - Switch on in 2019 for Harrogate Community Radio, including Allan Smyth Andrew Backhouse and Stewart Thornton. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"Myself and DJ Scooby were fed up being broadcast on other radio stations.

"We decided to plant a pole in the ground for Harrogate and for the whole range of what it has to offer."

In a sign of the high standards of this entirely volunteer-led venture, HCR features some of the known names in the town’s arts and music scene on a regular basis, including Rory Hoy, Simon Bleasdale, DJ Trev, Mark Ellis and DJ Scooby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As happy with the obscure, as the mainstream, welcoming of any and all ideas, within reason, this idealistic enterprise is about much more than music.

Flashback to 2012 when Harrogate Community Radio co-founder Allan Smyth helped organise Dragon Festival in Harrogate. (Picture Adrian Murray 1203301AM1)

It also broadcasts a huge number of spoken word broadcasts from local charities, community groups and interesting individuals,

It even has its own Community Events Board.

Bigger, better and stronger than before the Covid era threatened to put a spoke in its wheels, Harrogate Community Radio remains a labour of love, committed to Harrogate in all its shades, in all its best aspects.

All the hard work remains in the hands of the station’s founding fathers Andrew Backhouse, Stewart Thornton and Allan Smyth – with the assistance of Charley Christopher, formerly of Stray FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Backhouse said: "We believe that radio should be about the community, not just profit

"We are self-funded and rely entirely on public donations.

"Everyone does it for the love of it, rather than getting clicks on Instagram or likes on Facebook.

"Our enthusiasm hasn’t dwindled since we first talked about setting up a radio station five years ago.

"People should give Harrogate Community Radio a chance.

"If they don't like what they hear on one show, we have a lot of other shows!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Community Radio attracts a steady stream of new hosts but is always ready to welcome to new voices and new ideas, though it does have a thorough screening policy.