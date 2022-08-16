How Harrogate band proved a smash hit in Italy during visit to twin town

During the tour the award-winning Harrogate band performed three concerts.The first one high above Montecatini-Terme at Montecatini-Alto, travelling up the mountain by Funicular Railway to the main Square, then upwards again to the old Castle high above performing in the courtyard to a very appreciative audience.The second concert was at the old Medieval town of San Gimignano.The final concert, sponsored by Harrogate International Partnerships, in the main square, Piazza Del Popolo, was the official ‘Twinning’ concert.