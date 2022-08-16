How Harrogate band proved a smash hit in Italy during visit to twin town
After being thwarted for the last two years by Covid, Tewit Youth Band finally made their tour to Harrogate's twin town of Montecatini Terme in Italy.
During the tour the award-winning Harrogate band performed three concerts.The first one high above Montecatini-Terme at Montecatini-Alto, travelling up the mountain by Funicular Railway to the main Square, then upwards again to the old Castle high above performing in the courtyard to a very appreciative audience.The second concert was at the old Medieval town of San Gimignano.The final concert, sponsored by Harrogate International Partnerships, in the main square, Piazza Del Popolo, was the official ‘Twinning’ concert.
In attendance was the Assessore al Turismo, Alessandra Bartolozzi, who received a gift from Tewit’s President Colin Gibbs BEM on behalf of Harrogate’s Mayor, Councillor Victoria Oldham.This is the third twin town Tewit Youth Band has visited having previously toured Luchon, in the French Pyrenees twice and Barrie in Ontario, Canada.