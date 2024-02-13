How controversial AI is impacting on our lives is to be focus of next week's Berwins Salon North in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals, next Thursday’s event will feature AI entrepreneur Nigel Toon, Dr Peter Olusoga, podcaster and Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Sheffield Hallam University, and classics professor, writer and broadcaster Edith Hall, discussing this timely subject with the aim of enlightening, entertaining and exciting your curiosity

Taking place at The Crown Hotel on Thursday, February 22 at 7.30pm, this cabaret-style evening has previously been voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine and is sponsored by Berwins Solicitors who are committed to showcasing the latest big ideas in art, science and psychology.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “What I love about Berwins Salon North is how it tackles big issues in a way that’s accessible, inspiring and thought-provoking.

Guest speaker at Berwins Salon North in Harrogate - Dr Peter Olusoga, podcaster and Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Sheffield Hallam University. (Picture contributed)

“Berwins Salon North has become Harrogate’s very own style of live TED talks, where you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself and the world around you.

“Once again I’d like to thank headline sponsor, Berwins, for their continued support in enhancing Harrogate’s reputation as a dynamic hub for arts and culture.”

Each speaker has the challenge of engaging their audience within a 25-minute set, interspersed with intervals for drinks, chats and book signings.