How community spirit makes Feva festival one of the best in the Harrogate district despite cost of living crisis

Flashback - The famous Feva appearance in Knaresborough of Poet Laureate Simon Armitage with, from the left, Gwen Lloyd, chair of feva; Rowena Lloyd and Carol Willis, organisers of the spoken word element of feva 2021.

After surviving the challenges of the pandemic, the arrival the of the worst cost of living crisis for decades could not have come at a worse time for the arts, threatening to cast a pall over venues, companies and performers, large and small alike.

But Knaresborough’s FEVA - The Knaresborough Festival of Entertainment and Visual Arts – illustrates the benefits of a not-for-profit model based on a sense of community.

It’s not that this long-established feast of musical, visual, artistic and spoken word events, which is usually held every August, is not without its struggles.

It seen and done it all in the last 26 years since if was first held.

The full return of Feva last month after the end of lockdown was hailed a big success overall.

But organisers in Knaresborough admit turnout over the ten days of the festival was inconsistent.

Feva chair Gwen Lloyd says the impact of the cost of living crisis may be starting to hit despite the feel-good vibe.

“We loved putting together all of the events and had thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many enthusiastic people this year.

"Turnout was a bit swings and roundabouts. Picnic in the Park was well attended and some events were sold out but others played to intimate audiences.“In general, people seemed very happy to be back out enjoying the events on offer.

"But it could be the cost of living rises of late meant people could not attend as many events.”

Since it was founded in 1996, Feva has always shown a remarkable ability to punch above its weight, attracting big names including Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and Martin Carthy, one of the greatest English folk song performers.

But this volunteer festival’s heart lies in the community and people putting on their own events, often for free.

Rufus Beckett, Operational Manager at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, one of Feva’s most important venues, is looking to the future with hope after the success of an all-day Feva Folk Festival he organised.

“It was a spell-binding with great weather and non-stop brilliant music,” said Rufus.

"The day included performances by a host of local music acts including Adam Westerman, Joe Garner, James Mitchell and The Paper Waits."But the icing on the cake was the performance from headliner Emily Barker, the accomplished Australian singer-songwriter."The Arts and Crafts centre is the perfect environment for a music event and the collaboration between Harrogate Folk Club and Feva worked well."Our aim is to develop the folk festival into a bigger festival next year."

With the incredible support of the dedicated members of Knaresborough Lions, Feva seems set to navigate the choppy waters ahead.

Work is already starting on next year’s festival with an appeal for new volunteers to join the stalwarts who make Feva what is is.