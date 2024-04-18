HOPS Musical Theatre member Lisa Kos talks about her role in Made in Dagenham heading for Harrogate Theatre

Lisa Kos who is taking on the role of the ever so funny and dim character of Clare in Made in Dagenham (Credit: Andy Dobson)

The company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year.

Made in Dagenham is adapted from the British movie and is based on the Ford sewing machinists strikes in 1968.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the main character of Rita O’Grady, who acts as the spokesperson for a group of female workers at Ford’s Dagenham plant, who go on strike to fight for equal pay with the male counterparts.

Most Popular

Here we talk to Lisa Kos who is taking on the role of the funny and dim character of Clare – one of the main Ford Dagenham factory girls.

Please tell us about yourself

Musical theatre has always been a passion for me. Growing up in Chorley, Lancashire, I was involved in many shows and pantomimes.

My first step on to the stage was aged 11 when I took on the role of the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that moment on, I knew my love for musical theatre was only going to grow. I became a member of Chorley Theatre and starred in many shows including Godspell, Aladdin and Oliver!

I grew up with a single parent, my mum is absolutely the catalyst for my love for musical theatre. She worked hard to encourage and support me with lessons and training which I will forever be grateful for

When I moved to Leeds to study media I continued to sing at weddings and gigs to help pay for my student lifestyle. I attained all eight grades from the London College of Music Theatre. My media degree then propelled me into TV production and my love for performing arts had to be postponed.

Twenty years later, married and with a beautiful 12-year-old girl, I am now in my 40s and ready to step back on to the stage with a bang.

Do you have a dream part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growing up with my sister, we were obsessed with Les Miserables and forced our mother to sit and watch through recreations of the stage musical in our living room.

I always fancied myself as a Cosette. For me, musical theatre is the ultimate escapism and Les Miserable is one of those shows you can completely immerse yourself in.

What drove you to audition for the part of Clare?

Made in Dagenham is a production with so many unique and interesting characters. Clare was a character I was immediately drawn to. Her effortless simplicity and comedy timing makes playing her amusing and very challenging.

I always knew that it would take a special something to push and test my self-confidence to audition for a show. With Clare’s comedy finesse and energetic persona, I knew she would help me immerse myself wholeheartedly into the show.

What are the challenges of the show?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a character like Clare, comedy timing is everything. The art of being able to make the audience laugh without overplaying the character will be a challenge.

Clare’s comedy comes through her innocence and scatty nature. I want to make the audience laugh, alongside fall in love with her and her simple zest for life.

I am committed to adding my own layer to the character and at HOPS they give you the freedom to embellish characterisation with costume or styling ideas. I foresee Clare having an adoration for bright jewellery, an outlet to showcase her innocent/unimpeachable personality.

How do you prepare for a role?

I will be doing daily vocal warmups and breathing exercises. I imagine myself and my dressing room buddies will come up with some kind of pre-show shout-out. Most importantly, I have already informed my husband he has to send me flowers every night otherwise it’s bad luck.

Which song/songs are you most looking forward to

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of my personal favourites are This is What We Want! and Stand Up. The show has many moments of comedy and humor but also portrays the struggles of women’s rights in the 60s. The poignancy of these struggles shines through the strength of the script and music.

Why should people come to the show?

It is a powerhouse of a musical and includes so many wonderful moments. Harrogate Theatre is an integral part of the community and it is so important we continue to support the arts.