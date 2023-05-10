Homecoming concert for top international musician as she returns to lovely Pateley Bridge

Taking place in the lovely surroundings of St Cuthbert’s Church in Pateley Bridge this Sunday, May 14 at 7pm, the Nidderdale Community Orchestra will be joined by the celebrated flautist Anna Noakes for a special performance of Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and Orchestra.

Anna is an internationally-renowned flautist whose family live in Pateley Bridge and she will be back to her ‘home’ in the Dale to join the Nidderdale Community Orchestra (NCO) as special guest soloist.

The evening concert programme also includes: Rossini’s Overture The Thieving Magpie and Beethoven’s challenging Symphony No 5.

In addition, Anna will stimulate the audience with A South American Journey, a special piece performed on the Pan Pipes and accompanied by strings.

Bryan Western said: “What an amazing opportunity for the NCO to accompany Anna once again.

"I have known Anna for more than 20 years and she is a wonderful supporter of both HSO and NCO.

"As one of the country’s leading flautist, I know she will make a lasting impression on everyone.”

Anna Noakes is Professor of Flute at RoyalAcademy of Music, London and is the daughter of Roy Noakes, the sculptor who lived in Pateley Bridge until his death in 2002.