Historic venue to host a wondrous evening of music this weekend with Ripon Choral Society

Ripon Choral Society is in final rehearsals for a sumptuous Christmas concert with a wondrous work by Bach as the centre piece this weekend in the city’s cathedral.

Taking place on Saturday, December 9 at 7.30pm, The Christmas Oratorio is Bach’s great setting of the Christmas story and features an electrifying opening chorus, a richly-scored orchestral part plus exquisite arias from the four professional soloists.

Each of the oratorio’s six parts, four of which will feature, begin and end with the chorus and orchestra in a mood of jubilation for an evening of music-making of the highest order.

The concert at Ripon Cathedral will showcase conductor John Dunford with soprano soloist Louise Wayman, mezzo-soprano Camilla Seale, tenor Nick Watts and bass Conrad Chatterton, accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici.