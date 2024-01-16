Hilarious line-up as legendary Harrogate comedy club returns this weekend to Harrogate Theatre
Featuring four of the funniest acts from the world’s comedy circuit in a joke-packed evening of stand-up, the event will take place on Saturday, January 20 at 8pm in the perfect setting of Harrogate Theatre.
Starring Tom Wrigglesworth (Russell Howard’s Good News, Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live, The Comedy Store) alongside Nina Gilligan (Chortle Comedian of the Year 2023), Andrew Bird (tour support to Rhod Gilbert and Russell Howard, winner of 2024 Comic’s Comic award) and hosted by Kieran Lawless, it’s the perfect way to put a smile on your face on the coldest of nights.
Over the years, Hyena Lounge Comedy Club has presented many acts that have gone on to become household names, in the process building its own reputation far and wide.
The names it’s brought to Harrogate include Peter Kay, John Bishop, Russell Howard, Lee Mack, Ross Noble, Micky Flanigan, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr, Jon Richardson and Katherine Ryan.
From the beginning the popular night has had the ethos of not having open spots or booking amateur acts.
It believes that, by only booking the best professional comedians in the country, it maintains its standard.
Future Hyena Lounge Comedy Club nights will include Saturday, March 2 when the stars will be Emmanuel Sonubi, Amy Gledhill, Adam Staunton and Barry Dodds.
For information and to book tickets, visit: https://www.hyenalounge.com/
Alternatively, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/