Highly-rated singer whose 'life was saved by seeing Meat Loaf on TV' is to appear at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough

Peter Young, 67, received the diagnosis after seeing himself in a TV interview on the anniversary of the rockstar’s death last year.

Young spotted a suspicious gap in his teeth when watching his appearance on local news discussing the 2022 death of the US musician.

A prompt trip to the dentist led to a mouth cancer diagnosis for Young, who is managed by Harrogate’s Liam Gray of Gray Leisure Promotions.

Top Meatloaf tribute singer Peter Young, 67, is interviewed by ITV in the run-up to his Frazer Theatre concert in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

Young has since recovered from invasive surgery and is ready to get back on stage.

Young’s tribute show All Revved Up will kick off on February 16 at The Fraser Theatre in Harrogate and will climax at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on September 20, complete with a 30-piece orchestra.

Young has been performing as a singer and talented Meat Loaf tribute artist for over 30 years and taking the Winter Gardens stage in his hometown will be a dream come true.

A review of Young´s crowd-pleasing act from Showcase said: “Peter’s delivery and feel for the music was fantastic.”

Young’s expansive career has taken him all over Europe.

He recently appeared in an interview with ITV News Granada Reports to share his inspiring story.