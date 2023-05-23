HIF’s summer festival offers international superstars and exclusive premieres

Weekend One

Thu 29 June | 7.30pm | Royal Hall Harrogate

Grand opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke!

Harrogate International Festivals' summer music programme begins with a Grand opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke!

Fresh from their North American tour, international orchestra Chineke! will make their Harrogate debut, opening the Summer Festival at the Royal Hall.

The Chineke! Foundation was created by Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE in 2015 to provide outstanding career opportunities to established and up-and-coming Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians in the UK and Europe.

Sat 1 July | 8pm | St Wilfrid’s Church

Julian & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber by Candlelight

Robin Green, Guest Curator at Harrogate International Festivals' summer music programme

The inimitable Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber will present an exploration of Bach’s cello suites by candlelight.

In this intimate evening Julian narrates the fascinating story behind the composition of Bach’s iconic Cello Suites while introducing performances of the Suites by his wife, and fellow cellist, Jiaxin.

Sun 2 July | 3pm | Wesley Centre

Lost Voices: How Four Women Changed the Musical World with Fenella Humphreys.Violinist and winner of the 2018 BBC Music Magazine Award Fenella Humphreys presents

a new collaboration with Oxford historian Leah Broad which explores ‘lost voices’ through violin music.

Based around Broad’s debut book Quartet (March 2023), this concert explores the work of four British female composers.

Ethel Smyth, Doreen Carwithen, Rebecca Clarke, and Dorothy Howell composed some of the century’s most popular music and pioneered creative careers.

But today, they are ghostly presences, surviving only as muses and footnotes to male contemporaries like Elgar, Vaughan Williams and Britten – until now.

Weekend Two

6-9 July – Musicians in Residence with Robin Green (10 concerts at various locations from The Crown to taproom sessions).

An exciting weekend residency featuring 12 musicians in 10 concerts over four days, curated by renowned pianist Robin Green.

Expect all genres of music across this very special weekend – from Mozart to Queen, Dowland to Billy Joel.

Weekend Three

Fri 14 July | 8pm | Harrogate Theatre

Live premiere of Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack as he unveils his brand-new project the Brass Pack in Harrogate.