HIF reveals a summer like no other for Harrogate's arts scene with exciting programme

Taking place across three long weekends from the end of June, organisers of this important date in Harrogate’s arts calendar for more than half a century are making the final preparations for what promises to be a spectacular return.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming our audiences back to one of our flagship festivals this summer.

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited we are about this year’s Music Festival.

An exciting summer programme - Harrogate International Festivals' chief executive Sharon Canavar. (Picture Tony Johnson)

"Our first full programme since Covid is bursting with a host of international names performing in some of Harrogate's most beautiful buildings.”

The Grand Opening Concert will take place in the Royal Hall when internationally -enowned orchestra Chineke!, will officially launch the festival in style.

The acclaimed orchestra under Scotland-based American conductor Kellen Gray.will be making its Harrogate debut, having been raised for its 'special electricity' at its Proms debut and after joining Stormzy on stage at the BRIT Awards.

Each weekend will features a series of carefully curated performances that celebrate the history and legacy of the festival – now in its 58th year.

Julian Lloyd Webber is back with a bang in a post pandemic homecoming on July 1, while July 2 will see,violinist and winner of the 2018 BBC Music Magazine Award Fenella Humphreys present a new collaboration with Oxford historian Leah Broad, exploring ‘lost voices’ through violin music.

Harrogate International Festivals regulars, the legendary outdoor theatre company Oddsocks will make a welcome return on July 4-5 to perform Much Ado About Nothing – with its fresh take on Shakespeare.

And the programme just gets better and better when this year’s Guest Curator, pianist Robin Green, heads up an exciting weekend residency featuring 12 musicians in ten concerts over four days from July 6.

Robin Green said: “It is my huge pleasure to be Guest Curator at Harrogate International Festivals this year.

"I have always been romantic about festivals, about creating an opportunity to escape day-to-day reality and getting to the truth of what music can be.

“It has been a dream to put this project together, and I can’t wait to share it with the audiences”.

The third and final weekend will features the incredible Mike Lovatt, who premieres his brand-new project the Brass Pack inspired by the iconic 1958 Capitol Records album Billy May’s Big Fat Brass.

Job done, the same weekend will conclude with a a silent disco for children and a family festival.

Harrogate International Festivals is a charitable organisation with a mission to present a diverse year-long programme of live events that bring immersive and moving cultural experiences to as many people as possible.

Its summer arts offer also includes the return of Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival from July 20-23 which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a host of famous names.

Sharon Canavar said: “What started as a small specialised literary festival is now a behemoth hosting the giants of the genre and launching the bestsellers of the future.