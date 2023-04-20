HIF announces Julian Lloyd Webber, Brass Pack, Lost Voices and more for Harrogate Music Festival this summer

Events include:

Weekend One

Thu 29 June | 7.30pm | Royal Hall Harrogate

Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber by Candlelight at St Wilfrid’s Church is part of this year's Harrogate Music Festival.

Grand opening Concert with internationally renowned orchestra Chineke!

Fresh from their North American tour, international orchestra Chineke! will make their Harrogate debut, opening the Summer Festival at the Royal Hall.

The Chineke! Foundation was created by Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE in 2015 to provide outstanding career opportunities to established and up-and-coming Black and ethnically diverse classical musicians in the UK and Europe.

Praised for their ‘special electricity’ at their Proms debut, the Foundation’s flagship ensemble, the Chineke! Orchestra, comprises exceptional musicians from across the continent brought together multiple times per year.

The Grand Opening Concert of this year's Harrogate Music Festival will star the internationally renowned orchestra Chineke!

Sat 1 July | 8pm | St Wilfrid’s Church

Julian & Jiaxin Lloyd Webber by Candlelight

The inimitable Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber will present an exploration of Bach’s cello suites by candlelight.

In this intimate evening Julian narrates the fascinating story behind the composition of Bach’s iconic Cello Suites while introducing performances of the Suites by his wife, and fellow cellist, Jiaxin.

Sun 2 July | 3pm | Wesley Centre

Lost Voices: How Four Women Changed the Musical World with Fenella Humphreys.

Violinist and winner of the 2018 BBC Music Magazine Award Fenella Humphreys presents a new collaboration with Oxford historian Leah Broad which explores ‘lost voices’ through violin music.

Based around Broad’s debut book Quartet (March 2023), this concert explores the work of four British female composers. Ethel Smyth, Doreen Carwithen, Rebecca Clarke, and Dorothy Howell composed some of the century’s most popular music and pioneered creative careers.

But today, they are ghostly presences, surviving only as muses and footnotes to male contemporaries like Elgar, Vaughan Williams and Britten – until now.

Weekend Two

6-9 July – Musicians in Residence with Robin Green (10 concerts at various locations from The Crown to taproom sessions).

An exciting weekend residency featuring 12 musicians in 10 concerts over four days, curated by renowned pianist Robin Green.

Expect all genres of music across this very special weekend – from Mozart to Queen, Dowland to Billy Joel.

Weekend Three

Fri 14 July | 8pm | Harrogate Theatre

Live Premiere of Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack

We welcome the incredible Mike Lovatt, who will premiere his brand-new project the Brass Pack in Harrogate.

An exciting new brass group inspired by the iconic 1958 Capitol Records album Billy May’s Big Fat Brass, the album featured Hollywood’s top studio musicians normally heard on top Hollywood movies and albums with Frank Sinatra, Nelson Riddle, Billy May, Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald.

Many players in this group have played together in the John Wilson Orchestra for many years and add their style and sophistication to this wonderful swinging sound.

Hear music from Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits such as You Make Me Feel So Young, The Tender Trap and My Way, in an all new exciting arrangement for swinging Brass by Colin Skinner.