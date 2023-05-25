Hidden histories, local industries and breathtaking landscapes - Nidderdale WoW’s new guided tour of the dales

The programme introduces four unique walks, all with individual themes, that will bring to life the landmarks and buildings as walkers follow a guided route.

The walks pass a variety of terrains including great pubs, restaurants, unique shops and a chance to taste the fabulous local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Bronson, Chair at Pateley Bridge Walkers Welcome said: “We are running the four walks to attract people to the area, but the key part of the weekend is the evening event on Saturday, June, 3, at Pateley Club in the High Street.”

Walks promise the hidden histories and spectacular views of Nidderdale

Most Popular

“We want to get as many local people there as possible and encourage a few of them to join the Walkers are Welcome group.”

“While the walks are important, the main objective of WoW is to get more local engagement and help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we have more people involved, we could run more walking events, fix more path issues, conduct more path reviews, publish more walking routes,etc, etc and make the area even better for walkers.”

Bill Taylor, local family Historian and treasurer of Walkers Welcome will be leading one of the walks, he said: “We want to try and encourage a bit more interest in the area after COVID cancelled our previous walking festival.

Peter Bronson, Chair of Pateley Bridge Walkers are Welcome

“Walkers Welcome is a new organisation that aims to bring back interest from Pateley Bridge Walkers Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to offer people historical information about the town.

“We talk about the industries, things that have changed, things that haven’t, including old photos about how things used to look.

“Sharing the histories of the area's prominent families and businesses.

“There’s even a walk about the railways of Nidderdale led by newly elected Mayor, Cllr Chris Thompson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Others go around the mines like coldstones cut with incredible views.

“Each with different distances so everyone can come.

The walks will take place on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.

The programme includes a free evening event at Pateley Bridge Club with a presentation from Dr Peter Brambleby, owner and preservationist of Fishpond Wood - one of the area's best kept secrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad