Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s Harrogate Carnival

First staged in 2019, Carnival is back this Saturday, July 30, kicking off with a street parade through the centre of Harrogate with flag wavers lining the streets - before then heading to the Valley Gardens with an explosion of fun events.

Commissioned by Harrogate Borough Council and Visit Harrogate and produced by Harrogate International Festivals, this truly family-friendly party will also include global music and dance stages, themed food zones, art and craft workshops and street theatre.

Harrogate Carnival timings:

Carnival kicks off at 11am with an opening parade through the town centre featuring ensembles, music and dance from around the world as well as an array of local performers.

The parade finishes at the Valley Gardens around noon, where Carnival continues with a global music stage and global dance stage until nearly 6pm.

Harrogate's award-winning park will also feature family-friendly activities, dance and craft workshops, storytelling, rides, walkabout street theatre and more throughout the afternoon.

In terms of food and drink, Valley Gardens will offer variety of street food to suit all tastes.

Carnival details: Town Centre Parade

11am to noon approx

Route:

The Carnival parade begins at St Peter's Church on Cambridge Road, before weaving its way down Montpellier Hill towards Valley Gardens.

Carnival details: Valley Gardens 11am to 5.45pm

Global Music Stage (Valley Gardens)

11 am - 12.35pm | DJ TREV

12.30pm - 12.45pm | LEEDS WEST INDIAN CARNIVAL

1pm - 2pm | BARE BRASS BAND

2.15pm – 3.15pm | AJAY SRIVASTAV: KARMIC BLUES

3.30pm - 4.30pm | BUFFO'S WAKE

4.45pm - 5.45pm | FERNANDO BRAZIL

Global Dance Stage (Valley Gardens)

1pm - 1.30pm | BELLY DANCING PERFORMANCE

1.30pm - 2.15pm | ANNAPURNA INDIAN DANCE WORKSHOP

2.30pm - 3.15pm | ANNAPURNA INDIAN DANCE PERFORMANCE

3.15pm – 4.15pm | BELLY DANCING WORKSHOP

Carnival: Family Workshops (Valley Gardens)

12pm - 4pm | SPRAY PAINTING ART

12pm - 5pm | BUNTING WORKSHOP

12pm - 5pm | ENVIRONMENTAL CRAFTS WORKSHOP

1pm - 1.40pm | LEEDS WEST INDIAN CARNIVAL ARTS & CRAFTS WORKSHOP

1.40pm - 2pm | DANCE WITH ANONYMAS

2pm - 2.40pm | ARTS & CRAFTS WORKSHOP

2.40pm - 3pm | DANCE WORKSHOP

3pm - 3.40pm | ARTS & CRAFTS WORKSHOP

3.40pm - 4pm | DANCE WORKSHOP

12pm - 4pm | CHALKING ART WORKSHOP

Walkabout Acts (Valley Gardens)

Roo'd | Magical Butterfly | Chinese Dragon Dancers | Bare Brass Band | Close Act Theatre

Food and drink

A variety of Street Food Stands to suit every taste (Valley Gardens)

What organisers say about Carnival

Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive, Harrogate International Festivals, said: “After an incredibly tough couple of years for our community it is wonderful to be able to celebrate with a huge party and celebration in our beautiful open spaces.

"The Carnival is free for everyone to attend and celebrate the diversity, colours, costumes, sounds and flavours from the four quarters of the world, right here in Harrogate.

"With global music and dance stages, themed food zones, art and craft workshops and street theatre, this family-friendly day is a true party in every sense of the word.