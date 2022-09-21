News you can trust since 1836
Here is what to expect from Harrogate event Berwins Salon North this week

One of Harrogate's most popular regular events returns this week with three fascinating guest speakers lined up to tackle the pertinent issues of the day that matter to all of us - including the monarchy.

By Graham Chalmers
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:07 pm

Being held at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 22 at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel, Berwins Salon North is designed to change lives for the better and excite curiosity - in a relaxed cabaret style evening.

Sponsored by Berwins Solicitors and produced by Harrogate International Festivals the theme this time is Take Another Look with three experts coming to Harrogate in person to enlighten and entertain.

Berwins Salon North line-up

Berwins Salon North in Harrogate - Poet and nature author Rob Cowen will encourage us to look again at the deeper impact on our lives of Covid.

    Cultural historian Hannah Rose Woods

    Subject: Travelling backwards on an eye-opening tour through six centuries of Britain’s perennial fixation with its own past, asking why nostalgia has been such an enduring and seductive emotion across hundreds of years of change here.

    Prof Bobby Duffy, the Director of the Policy Institute

    Subject: Exploring whether when we're born determines our attitudes to money, sex, religion, politics and much else, providing a bold new framework for understanding the most divisive issues raging today.

    Poet and nature author Rob Cowen

    Subject: Encouraging us to look again at the impact on us all of Covid and lockdown which inspired his latest book The Heeding which paints a picture of a year caught in the grip of history, filled with fear and pain, but beauty and wonder, too.

    Tickets for Berwins Salon North in Harrogate are priced at £16 and are available from www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/berwins-salon

