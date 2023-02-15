Harrogate’s Vocalis chamber choir is rehearsing Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb for next concert

Taking place at at St John the Baptist Church in Knaresborough on Saturday, March 18, the programme of 20th century music will include Francis Poulenc’s Gloria and Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb.

The concert by this mixed-voice choir of experienced and enthusiastic singers will also include Herbert Howells's beautiful Salve Regina and a little-known piece by a 17th Century Italian nun, Maria Xaveria Peruchona, with the title Cessate Tympana, Cessate Praelia (cease, drums and battles).

David Grealy, assistant organist at Leeds Cathedral, who has a masters in organ performance from the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz, Cologne, will accompany the Poulenc and the Britten.

Wine and soft drinks will be available during the interval.

Tickets are available at www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk or on the door.

