Harrogate’s Vocalis chamber choir is rehearsing Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb for next concert

Harrogate’s Vocalis chamber choir is busy rehearsing for its next concert under its musical director Alex Kyle.

By Graham Chalmers
43 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:05pm

Taking place at at St John the Baptist Church in Knaresborough on Saturday, March 18, the programme of 20th century music will include Francis Poulenc’s Gloria and Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb.

The concert by this mixed-voice choir of experienced and enthusiastic singers will also include Herbert Howells's beautiful Salve Regina and a little-known piece by a 17th Century Italian nun, Maria Xaveria Peruchona, with the title Cessate Tympana, Cessate Praelia (cease, drums and battles).

David Grealy, assistant organist at Leeds Cathedral, who has a masters in organ performance from the Hochschule für Musik und Tanz, Cologne, will accompany the Poulenc and the Britten.

Harrogate’s Vocalis chamber choir is busy rehearsing for its next concert.
    Wine and soft drinks will be available during the interval.

    Tickets are available at www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk or on the door.

    Under 19s and essential companions or carers go free.

