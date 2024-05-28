Harrogate's The Den bar to welcome punk legends loved by BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A legendary punk band hailed by BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq as true “West Yorkshire super heroes” are to play Harrogate this weekend.

The rare appearance by York-based Percy will see the veteran band, who first formed in 1996, play in a double bill with new band Lie To The Council at The Den on Saturday, June 1,

The free gig is part of a UK tour by Percy whose new album New Phase won a rave review recently online at Louder Than War.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acerbic, energetic and abrasive, the band never quite lose touch with melody or a dark sense of humour, leading Steve Lamacq to describe classic Percy single Donny Rednecks as "a toe tapping jaw dropper, life in a northern town on viciously beaten guitars”.

York-based Percy, who first formed in 1996, are to play in a double bill with new band Lie To The Council at The Den in Harrogate on Saturday, June 1. (Picture contributed)

Still led by founding members Colin Howard (guitars and Lyrics) and Andy Wiles (bass), the band recently played with the Monochrome Set at The Crescent in York.

Sometimes compared to The Fall, Percy originally recorded on Leeds indie label Mook Records before moving to long-time home Ten Foot Records.

With doors opening at The Den on Cambridge Road at 7pm, this free event will see Percy supported by Lie To The Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latter is the new band led by North Yorkshire-based Christopher Taylor who was a key member of highly-regarded Noughties band Education, who released a series of melodic and satirical indie-punk EPs.

The first release by Lie To The Council is five-track mini album called Sore Misgivings.