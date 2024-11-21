Harrogate’s ‘singing conductor’ and artist to throw open doors of his studio this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking place on Saturday, November Sat 23 and Sunday, November 24 from 10am to 4pm, his studio can be found at 10 Brewerton Street.
After building a national musical reputation with his semi-acoustic rock band which appeared on BBC TV's Songs of Praise and sold out Harrogate's Royal Hall, Paul Mirfin has branched out successfully into art in recent years.
This multi-talented and likable Yorkshire railwayman and oil painter does oil paintings, commissions and prints.
Earlier in the year, he was commissioned earlier in the year to paint Harrogate Town AFC’s home shirt for the 2024/25 to coincide with the release of the club’s new kit.
The open house studio weekend will see Mirfin’s oils, prints and cards on sale.
This year has also seen him interviewed on BBC Look North Yorkshire Interview.