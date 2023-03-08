Harrogate’s popular chamber choir set for March concert with Gloria and Britten

Harrogate’s Vocalis chamber choir is preparing for its next concert ‘Gloria’ on Saturday, March 18. (Picture by Ian Hill Photogaphy)

Taking place at 7.30pm at St John the Baptist Church in Knaresborough, Vocalis’ Musical Director Alex Kyle, has chosen a programme of 20th century music by Francis Poulenc’s Gloria and Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb.

David Grealy, assistant organist at Leeds Cathedral will accompany the Poulenc and the Britten.

Since graduating from the National University of Ireland in 2008 with a first-class honours degree in music, Grealy has held appointments in Westminster Cathedral, St Bartholomew’s Church, Dublin, and St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral, Dublin.

The popular chamber choir’s concert will also include Herbert Howells's beautiful Salve Regina and Cessate Tympana, Cessate Praelia, a little-known piece by 17th Century Italian nun, Maria Xaveria Peruchona.

Tickets are available – with concessions for students – at www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk or on the door.