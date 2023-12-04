Harrogate's only living TOTP star releases beautiful new prog rock album

A major Harrogate creative force believed to be the only musician from the town to appear on Top of the Pops with his own band in the last quarter of a century has released an impressive new album.

The latest musical venture by ever-changing Harrogate musician, collage artist and writer Ashley Reaks sees him returning to prog rock territory, albeit shorn of much of the genre’s most derided aspects.

New album Winter Crawls sees Reaks bring a semi-acoustic, symphonic feel to his usual maelstrom of musical and lyrical ideas.

Aided by a band of talented, mostly, Harrogate musicians including guitarist Nick Dunne, singer Lucy Mizen, sax player Joel Purnell and drummer Rob Hirons, the end result is a long way from his days as co-founder of tongue-in-cheek synth pop band Younger Younger 28s.

New album Winter Crawls sees Harrogate musician Ashley Reaks bring a semi-acoustic, symphonic feel to his usual maelstrom of musical and lyrical ideas. (Picture contributed)

That Harrogate born and bred four piece won a record deal with V2 Records and appeared on Top of the Pops in 1999 before the satire blew up in their faces.

The arty, inspirational, fearless and, usually, deeply mischievous Reaks reins in his more provocative elements on Winter Crawls to create a cohesive and measured whole.

Recorded and mixed by one of the Harrogate scene's most talented all-rounders, Dan Mizen, who also provides percussion, Reak’s sense of purpose is reflected in this beautiful album's consistency and commitment to melody.

Prog rock keyboards combined with elaborate call and response backing vocals.

Prolific Harrogate musician, collage artist and writer Ashley Reaks has returned to prog rock territory. (Picture contributed)

Hard rock guitar contrasted with jazz-inflected saxophone

A slight folkiness allied to West Coast harmonies and a psychedelic sense of disorientation.

Surprisingly on an album which pushes the boundaries, Winter Crawls feels concise from start to finish.

Most of the album’s eight tracks are songs five minutes and below.

Only closing track Early Ripe Early Rotten at 08:59 minutes long threatens to flirt with Tales from Topographic Oceans.

Imagine Midlake meeting King Crimson or Mars Volta married to Mahavishnu Orchestra and then imagine that such a heady mix could end up making compete sense.

That’s the scale of the achievement Ashley Reaks pulls off on the brilliant Winter Crawls.