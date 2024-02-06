Harrogate's old school rave DJ wins airplay on BBC 6 Music Craig Charles afternoon show with new single
Released on Diesel Recordings, Release Yourself – an old-school rave tune - was aired on Craig Charles’s BBC6 Music Afternoon show on Monday.
The skilled music producer, DJ, author and filmmaker Rory Hoy, who lives in Knaresborough, posted afterwards that the support was greatly appreciated.
In Hoy’s more than decade-log career, he has built up a nationwide reputation as a reputation as a dancefloor filler, releasing multiple albums on various worldwide labels and hundreds of singles, EPs, remixes and collaborations.
The multi-talented Hoy will also be appearing at Deer Shed Festival near Thirsk this July, DJ-ing in the prestigious End of Festival Party slot on Sunday from 9.45pm-12:30am.
Last year saw him published a third book on music through New Haven Publishing called All You Need Is Help! How The Beatles Helped Other Artists.