Harrogate's old school rave DJ wins airplay on BBC 6 Music Craig Charles afternoon show with new single

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Released on Diesel Recordings, Release Yourself – an old-school rave tune - was aired on Craig Charles’s BBC6 Music Afternoon show on Monday.

The skilled music producer, DJ, author and filmmaker Rory Hoy, who lives in Knaresborough, posted afterwards that the support was greatly appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Hoy’s more than decade-log career, he has built up a nationwide reputation as a reputation as a dancefloor filler, releasing multiple albums on various worldwide labels and hundreds of singles, EPs, remixes and collaborations.

Most Popular

BBC 6 Music’s Craig Charles has hailed Harrogate DJ Rory Hoy’s new single Release Yourself as a real banger. (Picture contributed)

The multi-talented Hoy will also be appearing at Deer Shed Festival near Thirsk this July, DJ-ing in the prestigious End of Festival Party slot on Sunday from 9.45pm-12:30am.