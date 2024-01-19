Harrogate's greatest loo inspires new book by famous comic book writers and artists

A Harrogate hotel manager admits he is "over the moon" that a new book including a story by a famous Marvel comic book writer has been inspired by one of its most remarkable features - its famous marble gents toilets.

With a history dating back to the Freemasons and a striking black-and-white checkerboard patterned tiled floor, the ground floor men’s wash room at the DoubleTree Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa is the epitome of Belle Époque style.

It's by no means unusual for visitors to this refurbished Victorian hotel – whether men or women – to pose for photographs on the famous bench inside the luxury loos awash in gorgeous brown wood panelling.

But never before has its stunning designs inspired an entire book.

The marble gents toilets in the DoubleTree Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa in Harrogate which have sparked the creation of a new comic book. (Picture contributed)

The Secrets Of The Majestic is a new 76-page comic anthology penned by a generation of comic book writers with bespoke artwork.

Featuring comic stories by more than 40 comic book writers, each tells a unique story inspired by the hotel’s historic toilet facilities.

Pride of place will go to the first story told by Marvel’s very own Kieron Gillen who has been nominated for a Hugo Award six times.

Andrew Glover, general manager at the Majestic Hotel & Spa said: “We are over the moon that our unique facilities are being recognised in such a creative and exciting way.

"Our hotel is full of rich culture and with its history as a Freemasons Club, it’s no wonder that our guests love to speculate and come up with their own stories of what could’ve taken place in the infamous toilets all those years ago.

"We are supporting the creators of the comic anthology all the way and can’t wait to get our hands on a copy to read all the wonderful tales about our much-loved hotel.”

The idea for The Secrets Of The Majestic was sparked by a visit to Thought Bubble Festival Mid-Con Party in 2022, where creators and attendees of the festival descended on the Majestic for a night of drinking and dancing, later stumbling across the famous marble gents toilets.

Created by comics writer Chris Mole and enclosed in a wraparound cover by the phenomenal comic book artists Laura Helsby and Dearbhla Kelly, the book devoted to Harrogate’s greatest loo is set to be published – if the current Kickstarter fundraising campaign continues to go well.

To visit the Kickstarter campaign for The Secrets Of The Majestic book, head to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chrismole/secrets-of-the-majestic-anthology