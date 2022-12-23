Harrogate's great folk music revival will see 'folkie treat' with Steve Turner at Henshaw's

Multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist Steve Turner is to perform for Harrogate Folk Club at Henshaw's Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough shortly.

Steve Turner is a multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist with one of the best voices in the business and a maestro of the concertina.

The northern folk performer will be playing for Harrogate Folk Club at Henshaw's Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough on Saturday, January 7 with support from Johnny Campbell.

Harrogate Folk Club has gone from strength to strength since it emerged post Covid in September 2021 at a new location in Rooster's Tap Room in Harrogate, hosting very successful monthly club nights featuring local musicians.

Performers have really appreciated the good beer, friendly atmosphere and supportive, listening audience.

One visitor described the night as "one of the most varied clubs I’ve ever been to.

"Hardcore unaccompanied trad at one extreme and cross handed guitar wizardry at the other – it’s magic!".

Harrogate folk concert nights at Henshaw's Arts and Crafts Centre have been another successful feature of the club, bringing professional folk artists to the area, as well as introducing exciting new talent from the folk, roots and acoustic scene.

Highlights in recent months have included John Kirkpatrick, Katie Spencer and Jack Rutter, culminating with top folk rock band Merry Hell at The Frazer Theatre in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For tickets for Steve Turner, visit ticketsource.co.uk/harrogate-folk-club