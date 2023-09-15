Harrogate's essential guide to shows and gigs across the district in September and October

Watch more videos on Shots!

September and October:

Ripon International Festival presents an impressive line-up of virtuoso international musicians in a variety of venues.

Thursday, September 21-September 30:

Gyles Brandreth is coming to Harrogate on Tuesday, September 26.

Infinite Nature: The UK Edition exhibition of global artists at RedHouse Originals Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Morgan van’t Hoff exhibition Time Within Time plus Andrew Stewart Artist's Award at 108 Fine Art Gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 21-October 31:

Total Recall – Myth & Memory exhibition at Mercer Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 21, 7.30pm:

The Ultimate Eagles 2023 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday September 23, 2.00pm-11.00pm

Metal Thunder Charity Rock Music Festival for Fighting Ependymoma children's brain tumour research. Bilton Club, Skipton Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 23, 7.30pm:

The Geeky Disney Movie Quiz at Everyman cinema, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 23, 10.00pm:

Live music with Them Heavy Souls at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, September 24, 9.00pm:

Live music with The Following (from Texas) at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Tuesday, September 26-Thursday, September 28, 1.30pm:

Another Way of Telling (John Berger anniversary) by Michael Pinchbeck at Mercer Art Gallery, Harrogate. Plus 7.30pm.

Tuesday, September 26, 7.30pm:

Gyles Brandreth Can’t Stop Talking!!! at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Wednesday, September 27, 9.00pm:

Maurice Grumbleweed Sings The Blues at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, September 28, 8.00pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club at Rosters, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate hoosted by Mickey P Kerr, including Paul Tonkinson.

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

Duncan MacFarlane & Anne Brivonese & Singers’ Night at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Trinity Lane, Ripon.

Tickets ailor[email protected], from Ticketsource or The Little Ripon Bookshop

Friday, September 29, 7.30pm:

A Country Night in Nashville at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.45pm:

Alfie Boe Tour 2023 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

Boot-Led Zeppelin at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, September 30, 7.30pm:

The Royal Northern Sinfonia at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, September 30-Saturday, October 28, 11.00am:

Theatre Tour and Cream Tea at Harrogate Theatre.

Monday, October 2-Sunday, October 29:

Harrogate Theatre presents Harrogate Comedy Festival. Various events, various venues.

October 6, 7.30pm:

Frazer Comedy Club including Gavin Webster at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday October 7, 7.30pm:

York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir in concert at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate.

Details via email [email protected].

Saturday 14 October, 7.30pm:

Gaelforce Celtic Folk Rock Band at Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute, Ripon.

Saturday, October 14, 6.00pm:

The Paul Mirfin Band Intimate Show with guest Adam Rogers at The Music Bank, Knaresborough.

Friday, October 13, 7.30pm:

Fairport Convention Autumn 2023 Tour comes to Masham Town Hall.

Thursday October 19-Sunday, October 22:

Harrogate International Festivals presents Rworths Harrogate Literature Festival with a stellar list of events with bestselling authors, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 19, Noon-2.30pm:

Raworths Harrogate Literary Lunch with guest speaker Rosemary Shrager at The Crown Hotel Harrogate.

Saturday October 21-Sunday, October 22:

Family Fun at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, artist Joe Haddow and #DrawwithRob’s Rob Biddulph, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 21, 1.30pm-7.00pm: