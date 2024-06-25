Harrogate's brilliant Vocalis choir gears up for special concert in beautiful location
Taking place on Saturday, July 6 at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate at 7pm, Vocalis will be accompanied by Tim Harper on the organ and piano and the percussion team will be led by Taneli Clarke.
Called Viva la Musica, the special concert will also be Alex Kyle’s final concert with Vocalis as musical director.
The one-hour programme will present beautiful music including Gerald Finzi, Clara Schumann, John Rutter, Ian Assersohn and Laura Mvula.
The choir will also be performing two stunning pieces by Eric Whitacre: his dramatic Cloudburst with piano and percussion and his captivating unaccompanied Sleep.
There will also be the world premiere of When music sounds commissioned by Vocalis and composed by Anthony Gray.
The event will include a buffet reception afterwards with past and present musical directors and choir members.
